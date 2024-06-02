You’ll be free from co-payment from June – NHIS assures Ketu South residents 

By Ewoenam Kpodo, GNA

Aflao (V/R), June 2, GNA – The National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Ketu South office has assured residents that effective June 1, 2024, illegal payments (co-payments) at credentialed health facilities will stop.

Co-payment is the illegal practice of credentialed healthcare service providers charging a valid NHIS card holder a fee for services or medicines/treatments provided that are covered under the NHIS benefits package contrary to the country’s insurance model which does not permit that subscribers share the cost for services covered by the scheme.

Mr. Jarvis Coffie, acting Manager, Ketu South NHIS, who made the pronouncement urged residents to get enrolled onto the 20-year-old scheme to visit healthcare providers not only to seek treatment but for checkups to safeguard their health.

He said the days one had to first think about money before thinking access to healthcare was long gone.

Speaking during a community durbar and mobile clinic at Aflao to climax neonatal jaundice awareness month, he said there were promotional and preventive interventions happening at the scheme, including a crusade against co-payment.

The scheme, as part of its growth and evolution, intends to among others, prioritise the health and happiness of subscribers stressing, “from 1st June, co-payment will be over.”

“Parliament has some months ago approved the National Health Insurance Authority Allocation Formula for 2024 in which some funding provisions were provided for some interventions.

“I can assure you of a funding support to absorb the potential increment of service tariffs arising out of the review of the NHIS Tariffs with the hope to end the illegal charges at healthcare facilities.”

Mr Coffie said apart from funding allocation to review NHIS service and medicine tariffs, seemingly accounting for issues of co-payments, there were also allocations to support renal patients and collaborate to register children aged six to 14 for Ghana cards.

Other support is to implement free annual health checks for Ghanaians and, to support the implementation of Medical Health Insurance for all visitors into the country.

The acting Manager encouraged non-members to register under the scheme while entreating those with expired cards to renew them to enjoy the benefits of equitable access and financial coverage for basic health care services.

Dr. Alphonse Makafui Dzakpasu, Medical Superintendent, Ketu South Municipal Hospital, Aflao who gave an address on the role of the Municipal Hospital in achieving universal health coverage (UHC) said they were dedicated to reducing disparities and ensuring that every member of the community received the highest standard of care.

That, he said, informed their services, ranging from 24-hour emergency care to specialised clinics – improving health equity, enhancing the quality of their services and sending healthcare closer to people to ensure a healthier future for their community.

Dr. Dzakpasu highlighted the importance of NHIS card to achieving the UHC which he deemed a fundamental right, ensuring that every individual has access to the needed healthcare without suffering financial hardship.

“I urge each of you to take an active role in your health. Early detection and treatment can significantly improve health outcomes, so please do not hesitate to seek medical advice when needed.

Additionally, I encourage everyone to register with health insurance. It provides a safety net that ensures you can access the necessary healthcare services without unnecessary financial stress,” Dr. Dzakpasu said.

GNA

