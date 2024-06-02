Kwahu Afram Plains North DCE lauds UNICEF for educational support 

By Iddi Yire, GNA

Donkorkrom (E/R), June 2, GNA – The positive contributions of the United Nations International Children’s Fund (UNICEF) to the educational sector in the Kwahu Afram Plains North District will continue to receive the Assembly’s support, Mr. Isaac Ofori- Koree, the District Chief Executive (DCE) of the Kwahu Afram Plains North of the Eastern Region, has said.

He gave the commendation during a courtesy call on him by Mrs. Offeibea Baddoo, Communication Specialist, UNICEF Ghana and Dr Tillmann L. Guenther, an Education Specialist, UNICEF Ghana at Donkorkrom, the District Capital.

The UNICEF Ghana Delegation was accompanied to the office of the DCE by Mr. Solomon Azubila, Education Director of the Kwahu Aframs Plains North District.

The courtesy call formed part of the UNICEF Ghana Delegation’s three-day working visit to project sites within the Kwahu Afram Plains North District of the Eastern Region.

Mr. Ofori-Koree, who lauded UNICEF Ghana’s contributions towards the advancement of education in the district, reiterated that the organisation’s interventions in the educational sector of the district deserved high commendations.

He noted that UNICEF Ghana’s choice of the Kwahu Afram Plains North as one of the two pilot districts in the country for the implementation of its “Community of Excellence Project”, had gone a long way to enhance teaching and learning in the district.

He said the takeoff of the “Community of Excellence Project”, in the district had brought revival into the activities of the District Education Oversight Committee (DEOC).

Mrs. Offeibea Baddoo, Communication Specialist, UNICEF Ghana, thanked the DCE and the Kwahu Afram Plains North District Assembly for their support for the implementation of the “Community of Excellence Project”

She said the project sought to engage, train and work with all key education stakeholders as part of efforts to promote quality education in both the Kwahu Afram Plains North District of the Eastern Region and the Builsa North Municipality of the Upper East Region.

Mr. Solomon Azubila, Education Director, Kwahu Aframs Plains North District, praised UNICEF Ghana and The Jacob Foundation for sponsoring the “Community of Excellence Project”, which was a pilot project that sought to improve the standards of education in the district by collaborating with stakeholders to find innovative ways to promote teaching and learning, and child development in the communities.

The Jacobs Foundation is a Swiss-based organization devoted to promoting child and youth development all over the world.

UNICEF Ghana in 2022 received funding from The Jacobs Foundation, a Zurich based philanthropic organization that promotes quality education for every child.

The Foundation promotes quality education, and it currently finances projects in Ghana, Ivory Coast, and Colombia.

The Foundation provided $2.3m to UNICEF Ghana to co-create two projects that promote quality education with education stakeholders and community members in Kwahu Afram Plains North of the Eastern Region and Builsa North Municipality of the Upper East Region.

The project started in June 2022 and will end in November 2024.

Its implementation is led by the Ghana Education Service (GES) District and Municipal Education Directorates in both districts with support from GES Headquarters.

GNA

