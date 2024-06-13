Yam prices surge in Tamale

By Rosemary Wayo

Tamale, June 13, GNA – There has been a surge in yam prices in Tamale, a city in a region traditionally known for its abundant supply of the commodity.

Although it is a season where yam is expected to be cheaper, prices have skyrocketed about three times the usual prices.

A visit by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) to the Tamale Central Market revealed that three small tubers of yam, which were previously sold for Gh₵10, is now selling between Gh₵30 and Gh₵40.

Three medium size tubers, which sold for Gh₵30, now goes for GH₵70.

One of the sellers, who gave her name as Hajia Memuna, told the GNA that the surge in price was unusual during this time of the year.

She said the month of June was known for the abundance of the new yam and attributed the surge to delayed rain patterns.

She lamented the dire effect of price changes on the business and said she recorded lower sales compared to other years.

Ms Shemima Mohammed, also a yam seller, said yams could be found in some communities in the region at lower prices.

However, the cost of transporting them to the regional capital contributed to the hike in prices, she said.

Ms Mohammed said while the prices per size varied from one seller to another, yams had generally become more expensive in Tamale.

Meanwhile, the effect is being felt on prices of fried yam in the metropolis, where a sizable piece, previously sold for 50 pesewas, is now reduced into smaller chunks of three being sold for Gh₵2.00.

GNA

