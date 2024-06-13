How to choose the best bookmaker in Ghana

Accra, June 13, GNA – Africans love sports in all forms – from playing street football to watching matches of the most popular football teams in the world. Where there are sports, there is excitement, and where there is excitement, there is always room for the desire to bet on the victory of your favorite team.

An interested player can only choose the best bookmaker who will provide optimal conditions for playing, including a wide line, favorable odds, generous promotions and guaranteed payouts. All these conditions are fully met by the bookmaker 1xBet – the best bookmaker in Ghana!

We especially note that as a reliable and responsible bookmaker, 1xBet takes care of all its players without exception. The betting company does not allow minors to bet and instils a responsible attitude towards gambling in adult players. You can and should only get pleasure and income from betting on sports!

Main advantages of 1xBet

The international bookmaker company 1xBet was founded in 2007, and throughout its 17 years of work in the betting market, it has accumulated invaluable experience that has transformed into reliable and time-tested solutions. At the same time, the bookmaker’s team has always been at the forefront of progress and was among the first to offer its clients the most innovative products.

1xBet demonstrates its strengths in all countries of its presence, including Ghana:

First deposit bonus of up to 300% – up to 2650 GHS

Wide selection of markets, high odds and fast payouts

Support of all popular payment methods: MTN (+10% cashback), Airtel&Tigo (+10% cashback), Vodafone, Visa/Mastercard and many others

The best selection of online games, including Crash, Crystal, Under and Over 7, Money Wheel, Apple of Fortune

Mobile app and 4 betting shops in Ghana

Official license for bookmaking activities in Ghana.

Comfortable bets on the website, smartphone and bookmaker’s office

With 1xBet, you can bet on sports in three ways: on the website, in the mobile application, which is available in the official Google Play application store and at betting shops.

4 betting points are operating in Ghana at the following addresses:

Accra – Mallam Junction GS-0330-4102

Cape Coast – Abura CC0940156

Kumasi – Tafo Mampong Road AS-U154-8078

Kumasi – Bantama High Street AK-059-652

In each of them, you can quickly and comfortably place a bet, watch broadcasts of interesting matches on TV and chat with other players.

Specially trained and polite betting shop staff will help you register, accept cash, instantly transfer it to your gaming account, pay out winnings, and resolve any issues that may arise.

1xBet activity in Ghana

1xBet bookmaker supports a range of African teams and tournaments. The brand is an official partner of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and all tournaments under its auspices, including the Africa Cup of Nations, CAF Champions League, CAF Confederation Cup, CAF Super Cup and African Nations Championship.

1xBet also tries to support a variety of regional festivals and other activities in Africa. For example, the bookmaker became a partner of the Dashiki ethno-festival, during which thousands of Ghanaians in bright clothes walked the streets of Accra, lifting the spirits of everyone around them. The festival ended with a grand concert where Tinny, Rozo, Gasmilla and other popular artists in Ghana performed.

1xBet regularly receives awards from prestigious international awards, including IGA, SBC, G2E Asia, and EGR Nordics Awards. Particularly in this regard is the recently awarded Best Sportsbook Operator in Africa title at the SiGMA Africa Awards 2024, which confirms 1xBet’s efforts to support sports in Africa.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

