Women urged to advocate for sustainable mining practices  

Accra, June 13, GNA-Dr Georgette Barnes Sakyi-Addo, President of Women in Mining (WIM) Ghana, a non-governmental organisation dedicated to the welfare of women in mining, has urged women in the mining sector to advocate for sustainable mining practices.

Speaking at the annual WIM conference in Accra, Dr Sakyi-Addo called on the women not to sit on the fence, but to bring their voices to bear on the issues in the mining industry.

“You must amplify your voices, recognize your achievements and commit to fostering an environment where everyone regardless of gender can contribute to sustainable mining practices,” she said.

Touching on the theme: “Exploration to Restoration: Women’s Contribution to Sustainable Mining and Value Chain Practices,” Dr Sakyi-Addo highlighted the important role of women in transforming barren mining landscapes and fostering a healthier planet for future generations.

Addressing a diverse audience of women in mining, including geologists, engineers, and data scientists, Dr. Sakyi-Addo underscored the impactful contributions of women in ensuring safe and sustainable mining operations at all stages of the mining value chain, from exploration to restoration.

“Let’s celebrate the unsung heroes, the women who wield big axes alongside laptops, who negotiate contracts with grace and who envision a mining industry that thrives on diversity,” she said

She said the conference theme “encapsulates the entire mining journey from the thrill of exploration to the progress of restoration and who stands better to lead this change than the incredible women who defy convention, break barriers and redefine what it means to be a miner.”

Dr. Sakyi-Addo stressed the significance of restoration efforts in mining and the opportunities it presents for women to engage in the value chain and receive due recognition for their work.

“For our sisters in artisanal and small-scale mining, their quest isn’t just about minerals it’s also about uncovering sustainable pathways, minimizing environmental impacts and leaving no stone unturned,” she noted.

Dr Sakyi-Addo called on women in mining to seize the moment and lead the industry towards a more sustainable future.

Chief Executive Officer of Standard Chartered Bank Ghana, Mrs Mansa Nettey encouraged women to be ambitious, articulate their aspirations clearly, and pursue their dreams without fear.

She pointed out that, “as women, we sometimes wait to be asked, but I urge you to take the initiative and take the bull by the horn. You need to have an unwavering determination and sheer resilience to turn every new challenge into a fulfilling experience. Your career is in your hands and you have the power to mould it the way you want.”

Mrs Nettey tasked women to be committed to continuous learning and seek out self-advancing opportunities as that would allow them to stay ahead in a rapidly changing world and adapt new challenges effortlessly.

