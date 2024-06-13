Ecobank Ghana rewards over 2,500 customers with Ghc200,000 cash prize, vouchers

Accra, June 13, GNA- Ecobank Ghana has rewarded 2,506 customers across the country in its maiden “Ecobank Million Geng” campaign draw.

The “Ecobank Million Geng” promotion is aimed to give back to its customers for doing business with the bank and also to introduce the bank’s numerous agent points across the country.

Speaking to the media at the first draw of the campaign, the Head of Consumer Products, Ecobank Ghana, Mr William Danso Abeam said the campaign was a “thank you” to their customers for doing business with the bank.

“Ecobank Ghana is noted for working together with our customers. In the past years, we have had double salary promo; some had their salaries’ doubled and others trippled, just to give back to our customers and always say ‘thank you’ for the business you are doing with us,” he noted.

Explaining the qualification process for customers to win the draw, Mr Danso Abeam indicated that customers were required to deposit Ghc500 and multiples of it and maintained the amount in their accounts for a minimum of seven days.

Additionally, he said that the customers were to at least do four transactions on any of the bank’s digital channels to be qualified to have a chance among the winners.

“For our digital channels, just to mention, we have our Ecobank Mobile App, USSD *770#, debit card or credit card to transact,” he said.

Making the draw credible, reliable and authentic, the National Lottery Authority, acting as the referee to ensure fairness and transparency validated the data from Ecobank to ascertain the list was a true reflection of the bank’s customers.

“As a regulator, I can confidently say that the winners will be a true reflection of Ecobank,” National Lottery Authority Account Manager, Mrs Priscilla Akuamoah said.

She commended Ecobank Ghana for always finding ways to reward its customers.

Mrs Akuamoah further recounted Ecobank’s double salary and double salary reloaded promotions for the past three years to honour its customers.

The first draw, which had seven baskets, rewarded five customers (two new customers and three existing customers) in the first basket with Ghc10,000 each.

The second basket containing 10 customers (five new customers and five existing customers) rewarded each of them with Ghc5,000.

The third basket had 20 customers (10 new customers and 10 existing customers l) with each winning Ghc2,500.

The fourth basket contained 25 customers (15 existing customers and 10 new customers) and each walked away with Ghc2,000 cash prize.

The fifth and sixth baskets contained 250 customers (150 existing customers and 100 new customers) each with the former rewarding its winners with vouchers and the latter rewarding its winners with fuel vouchers.

The last basket of the first draw of Ecobank Million Geng contained airtime for 2,000 customers of the bank, both new and existing customers.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

