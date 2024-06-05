World Vision, partners to launch 2nd Baobab District WASH Awards in July

By Benjamin Mensah

Accra, June 5, GNA – The second Baobab District Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) Awards are to be launched in July, the World Vision Ghana (WVG) and its partners have announced.

The Baobab WASH Awards scheme was instituted by World Vision Ghana, in collaboration with Global Communities, a non-governmental organisation working in the water sector.

It forms part of the Enhancing WASH Activity to recognise exceptional performances among Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) and for demonstrating strong commitment to prioritising and investing in WASH service delivery in target districts in the northern part of the country.

It is being funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the Ghana WASH Resource Centre, and the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources and partners.

These awards recognise the MMDAs that are successful in financing, implementing, and enforcing bylaws in the water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) sector

It is also to motivate MMDAs to recognise and adequately invest in WASH service delivery by providing leadership and effective coordination, improving planning, and budgeting, increasing budgetary allocation, human resource and capacity, and improving implementation and monitoring of service delivery.

Mr Cephas Wedam, Project Coordinator of Enhancing WASH, World Vision Ghana, announced the launch at a National Level Learning Alliance Platform (NLLAP), in Accra, which discussed the resource capacity of MMDAs for sustainable service delivery.

The NLLAP is a WASH sector multi stakeholder platform with the overall goal of improving sector learning and dialogue.

It is hosted by the Ghana WASH Resource Centre Network that offers the platform for learning and sharing opportunity for sector players to ensure quality and sustainable services in Ghana.

GNA

