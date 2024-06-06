Western Nzema Youth League to undertake tree planting exercise in three communities

By Emmanuel Gamson

Takoradi, June 6, GNA – The Western Nzema Youth League (WNYL) in partnership with Diaspora Legacy Resorts is set to embark on a tree planting exercise as part of the Green Ghana Day initiative at three communities in the Nzema area.

The exercise, scheduled for Friday, June 7, will take place at Nzulenzu, Beyin and Ngelekazo communities in the Jomoro Municipality of the Western Region.

Dr Patrick Ekye Kwesie, Leader of the WNYL, who spoke to the Ghana News Agency in an interview, said the exercise was part of the League’s efforts to address the issue of deforestation and promote environmental sustainability in the beneficiary communities.

He said: “With the support of Diaspora Legacy Resorts, the Western Nzema Youth League has set a target to plant over 2000 trees in these areas over the course of the year.

“The tree planting initiative is part of a larger effort by the Western Nzema Youth League to engage young people in environmental conservation and community development.”

Dr Kwesie stated that aside from planting trees, the partnership with the Diaspora Legacy Resorts would also involve educational workshops and training sessions on sustainable land management practices for the youth.

“These workshops will provide the youth with the knowledge and skills needed to protect and preserve the environment for future generations,” he added.

He said: “The tree planting initiative is just the beginning of a long-term commitment by the Western Nzema Youth League and Diaspora Legacy Resorts to promote environmental sustainability in the region.

Dr Kwesie said they were exploring other ways to support the communities, such as providing access to clean water, improving sanitation facilities, and promoting ecotourism in those areas.

GNA

