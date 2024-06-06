Stonebwoy appreciates fans’ support following TGMA big win

By Simon Asare

Accra, June 6, GNA – Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy has expressed gratitude to fans for their genuine love and support after grabbing six awards at the recent Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).

Stonebwoy won his second Artiste of the Year award, making him the fourth Ghanaian artiste to do so at Ghana’s biggest music awards ceremony.

He also won Reggae and Dancehall Artist of the Year for the eighth time, Album/EP of the Year, Best International Collaboration, Best Songwriter, and Record of the Year.

Stonebwoy, in a social media post, said, “Thank you very much for the genuine love and support. All those who debate and argue the earth on my behalf, Our Deeds Are Speaking Volumes.

“For those who trust that my hustle is a true reflection of their own individual stories Here is proof that you’re a winner.

“This reward of hard work is a true testament that inside of me lies one of the greatest talents to ever emerge from Africa, and if this makes me better than others, may they be inspired because there are others above, that inspire me too.

To God Be The Glory. BHIM to The World.”

Stonebwoy’s TGMA wins has received an incredible outpouring of congratulatory messages from music industry executives, fellow musicians, and numerous commentators, including those who connected with his song’s lyrics.

GNA

