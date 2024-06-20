VRA Health Services launches 60 years, commits to be competitive globally

Akosombo, (E/R), June 20, GNA – The management of Volta River Authority Health Services Limited has pledged to reposition itself with modern facilities to be competitive globally.

The hospital is putting in place state-of-the-art equipment to attract patients from other regions and beyond for the best medical services.

Reverend Joyce Aryee, a board member of VRA, said this at the launch of the hospital’s 60th anniversary in Akosombo, in the Eastern Region.

“If people can travel to Dubai for healthcare, then they should be able to come to VRA3 hospitals for better services,” she said.

The hospital, she had ultra-modern mammogram machines at the Akosombo facility and strategic state-of-the-art equipment in other health facilities to provide healthcare services.

Rev Aryee said the hospital, which started by providing healthcare to its staff, had opened its arms to the community to access better services.

She expressed optimism that the hospital would continue to be a beacon of hope, healing, and inspiration for patients to access excellent healthcare.

She commended the management of the hospital for providing healthcare services to the staff of the Authority and the public.

Dr Charles Arhinful, Medical Superintendent, VRA Hospital, Akosombo, said the hospital had expanded its operations to Akuse, Accra, and Aboadze enclaves.

“Our medical boat, ‘onipa nua’ established in 1990, played a crucial role over the 15-year journey in controlling schistosomiasis along the Volta Lake and providing healthcare services to inhabitants in the area,” he said.

He said the hospitals in Akosombo and Shama have been serving as de facto district hospitals, providing general and specialist services at highly subsidised rates.

Dr Arhinful, also the Chair of the 60th Anniversary Planning Committee, said Akosombo Hospital had been a renowned centre for medical training for health practitioners.

He recognised the fruitful collaborations with both private and public Universities, including Central University and Valley View, among others, in enriching their expertise to provide better healthcare to the communities.

Other activities earmarked for the celebration include a conference to discuss health-related issues, fun games, and a grand durbar.

The Authority unveiled its anniversary logo and the hospital’s social media handles for visibility about its operations.

