Volta Regional NDC Executives commiserate with families of late Jerry Kpesenu 

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Keta (VR), June 24, GNA-The Volta Regional Executives of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Party have commiserated with the families of the late Jerry Kpesenu, popularly known as ‘Maya.’

The visit, according to the Party, was to console and help the deceased families during their difficult moments of mourning.

Mr Mawutor Agbavitor, the Volta Regional Chairman of the Party, who engaged the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the decision was to commiserate and support the family to seek justice for the deceased.

“We are here not because Mr Jerry Kpesenu was a member of the NDC or whatever, but we are here because a good law-abiding citizen met his untimely death.”

He said the Party would rally behind the family to seek justice for the deceased since the youth and the Member of Parliament for the area have already petitioned the Inspector General of Police on the case.

“As a political party, we are behind the family, and we will seek justice for Maya together as one. This police brutality, maltreatment, and molestation must stop. It could be me or you tomorrow,” he said.

Mr Bernard William Fosman Doe, a family member and youth activist, expressed satisfaction about the visit and urged the public to help the family to get justice for the deceased.

He said the family and the youth would be waiting for the full details of the autopsy report in the subsequent days, adding “The annoying part of the whole issue is that the police who we are accusing were not ready to tell us anything.”

Mr Doe urged all to exercise patience and wait for the autopsy report that would determine the next line of action.

The late ‘Maya,’ a landlord, was allegedly arrested, tortured, molested, and beaten on Thursday, June 6 by the Keta Police after his tenant, who failed to inform him of installing an air-conditioner in his room lodged a complaint against him for ceasing his tools belonging to electricians working in the installation.

The deceased was later pronounced dead, whilst in police custody after he was arrested.

Present during the commiseration visit were Mr Egypt Kudoto, Regional Vice Chairman, Mr Bright Kugbeadzor, Deputy Regional Communication Officer, Mr Wisdom Seadey, Keta Constituency Chairman, Mr Emmanuel Tay, and other constituency executives.

The party donated 10 crates of bottled water and pledged to do more in subsequent engagements.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

