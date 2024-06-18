CAPCOE calls for a more holistic curriculum for JHS and SHS students 

By Elizabeth Larkwor Baah

Sakunono, June 18, GNA -The Campaign Against Privatisation and Commercialization of Education (CAPCOE) has called on the authorities to provide an environment that will enable students to be assessed based on both their academics and skills.

Mr. Richard Kovey, the Convenor for CAPCOE, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview that by integrating and incorporating project-based field of study into the school curriculum, it would foster critical thinking and problem-solving skills among learners.

“The curriculum that we were running was only tickling ourselves under the armpit that we were doing well; this is not the curriculum that can make Ghana develop the way we want to. We see the children memorise and reproduce, and we think these are intelligent students; an intelligent child is not the one who reproduces what is thought but the one who can create,” he stated.

Mr Kovey mentioned that shifting the assessment of learners from test-based to their capabilities through 70 percent of the student’s school life being observed on the field and learning real-life challenges confronting businesses would prepare them for business and commerce.

The CAPCOE convenor explained that the child’s interest would inform the kind of education they must pursue as adopted by countries like China and others that were boosting all sectors of their economies.

Mr. Kovey added that the Government could liaise with businesses and companies for Junior High Schools and Senior High Schools students to have internship training in their establishments to learn their operational modules to make them viable for the job market.

He said when the students get to understand that their assessment would be focused on what they would create at the end of the school period, they would take their school activities seriously and contribute to the economy of the country.

GNA

