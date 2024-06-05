US President Biden lands in France for state visit, D-Day events

Paris, Jun. 5, (dpa/GNA) – US President Joe Biden landed in France on Wednesday for a visit to meet European leaders and mark the D-Day landings.

French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal received Biden at Paris Orly Airport on Wednesday morning.

Biden is set to attend ceremonies in Normandy on Thursday to mark the Allied landings in Normandy 80 years ago during World War II. The arrival of the troops marked the start of the successful campaign to liberate Europe from Nazi Germany.

On Friday, Biden is scheduled to give a speech in Normandy in defence of freedom and democracy.

On Saturday, Biden is to be welcomed by French President Emmanuel Macron as a state guest at the Élysée Palace in Paris.

During his visit to France, Biden is also due to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

GNA

