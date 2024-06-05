NCCE empowers children on democratic governance processes to mark Citizenship Week  

By Victoria Agyemang

Cape Coast, June 05, GNA – The Cape Coast Metro Office of the National Commission on Civic Education (NCCE) has educated school children on the need to participate in democratic governance processes for national cohesion.

The education marked this year’s citizenship week.

The day on the theme: “Children, let’s build Ghana Together,” was used to help train the children to be agents of change in promoting peaceful election ahead of the December general elections and observe good environmental practices.

Citizenship Week, celebrated annually by the NCCE is a week set aside to create and sustain civic awareness in the citizenry through the delivery of effective civic education to sustain Ghana’s democracy.

Madam Araba Aikins, the Principal Civic Education Officer in Cape Coast at the sensitisation forum advised the children to actively get involved in nation-building to make a difference for the generation unborn.

To help build a prosperous and peaceful nation, the active engagement of youth in the decision-making processes, was crucial, she noted, adding that the Commission will ensure it instilled in them principles of patriotism, discipline, and cleanliness.

She said it was towards this direction that it was helping to inculcate a democratic culture among young people to promote peace through participation in community projects, volunteering and other issues that affected the country.

Madam Aikins educated the children on voters’ rights, and responsibilities required as a citizen, adding that voting was powerful and must be done wisely and peacefully.

Ghana, she noted had a beautiful rich culture and history but needed national unity and harmony to foster development and growth.

For his part, Mr Michael Aggrey, a former head of Programmes of NCCE encouraged the children to motivate themselves with the Ghanaian values to help carve positive attitudes in the country.

He told them to protect the environment, water bodies and natural resources the country was endowed with by ending open defecation, street littering and others which had negative impacts on the environment and citizenry at large.

Mr/ Aggrey stated that the role of children in peaceful elections could not be downplayed because they could engage their peers, families, and communities to promote peaceful dialogue, respect for diversity and conflict resolution through education, advocacy, and community engagement, among others.

He advised them to be agents of change and ambassadors of peace as the country prepared for the general elections in December.

GNA

