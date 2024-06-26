US-based Ghanaian organisation donates medical supplies to two hospitals in Wenchi

By Dennis Peprah

Wenchi, (B/R), June 26, GNA – The Hope Global Ghana, a US-based Ghanaian charitable organisation has presented medical supplies valued GHC300,000 to two health facilities in the Wenchi Municipality of the Bono Region.

The beneficiaries were the Wenchi Methodist Hospital and the Koase St Joseph Hospital in the Municipality.

Each of the facilities received boxes of modern medical devices, and equipment including, surgical guns, face shields, hand gloves, syringes, modern thermometers, wipers, disabled electric chairs, orthopedic and theatre devices, and other suppliers.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the sidelines of separate presentation ceremonies held at Wenchi and Koase, Dr Pastor Emmanuel Akumfi Ameyaw, the Director, Hope Global Ghana, was determined to help bring quality healthcare delivery to the doorstep of the vulnerable in society.

He said quality health remained essential in reducing poverty, hence the need to support the health facilities with the medical supplies to well position them to meet the health demand needs of the people.

Dr Pastor Ameyaw said he was optimistic that authorities of the beneficiary facilities would use the items for the intended purposes for the benefit of patients.

At Koase, Mr Martin Amoako, the Administrative Manager of the St Joseph Hospital, thanked the donor for the gesture and pledged to ensure that the supplies were used for their intended purpose.

Ohemaa Frema Kyere, a storekeeper at the Wenchi Methodist Hospital also thanked the organisation and appealed for more of such support.

