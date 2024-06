US Ambassador Calls on Ya-Na Abukari II in Accra 

Amadu Kamil Sanah

Accra, June. 28, GNA – The United States Ambassador to Ghana, Ms Virginia Palmer, has called on the Overlord of Dagbon, Ya-Na Abukari II at his residence in Accra.

The Ambassador was accompanied by the Mission Director of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and other staff of the Embassy.

The two discussed issues of mutual concern and importance such as human rights, inter-ethnic co-existence, the maltreatment of alleged witchcraft suspects and peacebuilding in Dagbon, and Northern Ghana at large.

The Ya-Na expressed appreciation to the Ambassador for the work of the U.S. Government agencies in Ghana especially, the USAID and Millennium Development Authority (MiDA) among others.

He commended USAID for supporting the Dagbon Constitutional Review process, which the Overlord described as a new lease of life for the people of Dagbon.

He indicated that peacebuilding among all people in Dagbon, including minority tribes in the Kingdom was a top priority of his agenda as the Ruler of the ancient Kingdom.

He therefore underscored the need for all and sundry to support his vision of United Dagbon at its peace with itself and its neighbors, in prosperity.

Ambassador Virginia Palmer praised the Overlord for his sterling leadership and efforts, describing him as an example of leadership for African traditional rulers.

She mentioned the need for women and young people to receive greater attention in the Overlord’s development priorities.

Ambassador Palmer was happy that the Ya-Na placed more emphasis on eliminating the banishment of women on alleged witchcraft and maltreatment of poor and vulnerable people on similar allegations.

She mentioned the readiness of the U.S. Embassy to work with the Office of the Ya-Na to undertake projects and programmes that will enhance the capacity of the people of Dagbon and also increase information flow to all people in the area to increase development.

Dalun Lana, Tapha Mahamadu III on behalf of the Ya-Na presented the 10-year Dagbon Strategic Development Plan to the Ambassador during the meeting.

