Colombia 2024: 35 players to begin camping ahead of U-20 Women’s World Cup

By Francis Ofori

Accra, June.28, GNA – Yussif Basigi, Head Coach of the Black Princesses has settled on 35 players to begin camping ahead of the U-20 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Colombia.

Ghana secured a place at the global showpiece after thrashing the Teranga Lionesses of Senegal 7-1 on aggregate.

In its seventh consecutive appearance, the West African giants are ready conquer the rest of the world to clinch the title this time round.

The team is expected to commence camping on Thursday 27th June,2024 in Cape Coast.

The U-20 FIFA Women’s World Cup, scheduled for August 31 to September 22, 2024, would see Ghana lock horns with Austria, New Zealand and Japan in Group E.

Goalkeepers: Afi Amenyaku, Debora Brown, Amina Ahamadu, Huzeeiman Osman, Afishatu Issah, Najat Salam.

Defenders: Comfort Yeboah, Fatimata Fuseini, Opoku Anoma Abena, Afishatu Mohammed, Sarah Kulible, Afia Twumwaa, Abiba Issah, Hannah Nyame, Comfort Owusu and Faiza Abdul Rashid.

Midfielders: Stella Nyamekye, Wasiima Mohammed, Tracey Twum, Beline Nyarkoa, Asana Alhassan, Success Ameyaa, Sarah Nyarko, Jacqueline Amponsah, Debora Annoh, Jennifer Owusuwaa.

Attackers: Princess Owusu, Salamatu Abdulai, Rita Moussa, Asantewaa Angela, Mary Amponsah, Agnes Yeboah, Mercy Attobrah, Jennifer Dawah and Abigail Sakyiwaa.

GNA

