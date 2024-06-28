UNESCO trains journalists on election reporting in the digital age 

By Comfort Sena Fetrie-Akagbor

Tamale, June 28, GNA – The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) has organised a two-day training workshop in Tamale to build the capacities of journalists on election coverage.

The training was organised with support from the UNESCO Multi-Donor Programme on Freedom of Expression and Safety of Journalists (MDP) designed for journalists working on elections coverage and elections-related issues.

It was aimed at sensitising journalists to international standards regarding human rights, freedom of expression, freedom of the press, and elections.

It aims to build their capacities in the new digital era including the internet, social networks, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Big Data, and Machine Learning Impact electoral processes.

Dr Wilberforce Dzisah, the Head, of the Department of Liberal Arts and Communication Studies, Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration, who was a facilitator, advised journalists to avoid hate speech to prevent putting democratic processes and institutions at risk.

He urged them to avoid misinformation and disinformation by electoral-related actors, which could trigger violence online and offline.

He advised journalists to address harmful online content while securing freedom of expression and access to information.

Participants received a comprehensive education on the international norms and scenarios covering elections in the digital age.

