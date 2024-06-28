Eighth Ghana Energy Awards launched in Accra 

By Muniratu Akweley Issah

Accra, June 28, GNA – Mr. John Sanie, Deputy Minister of Energy has launched the eighth Ghana Energy Awards (GEA), 2024 in Accra, with a call on industry players to get involved and help boost the sector.

The eighth GEA Awards is on the theme: “The Role of Local Content in Building Ghana’s Energy Sector” and the theme reflects the commitment of the awards in promoting and acknowledging the pivotal role of local stakeholders in Ghana’s energy sector.

Mr. Sani indicated that the awards stood as a beacon of excellence and a catalyst for positive change in the nation’s energy sector.

He said by recognising and celebrating the remarkable contributions of companies, institutions, and individuals, the Awards would inspire innovation and drive industry players to achieve global standards.

“The impact of these awards extends far beyond mere recognition; they foster a culture of continuous improvement and excellence, aligning the sector’s growth with the broader vision of national development,” he stated.

The Deputy Minister stated that this year’s theme was a powerful call to action for stakeholders in the sector and beckoned every Ghanaian with a vision, every entrepreneur with an innovative idea, as well as companies poised to make a difference to take advantage of the initiative.

He urged industry players to seize the abundant opportunities within the borders to contribute to building a resilient, sustainable, and wholly Ghanaian-owned energy sector.

The awards, which are expected to be held in October, are aimed at spotlighting initiatives, projects and individuals who have made noteworthy contributions to advancing local participation, innovation, and capacity building within the industry.

It also seeks to stimulate continued skills development and knowledge transfer, foster collaboration, promote investment and drive sustainable development within Ghana’s energy sector.

The awards scheme has been categorised into 25 competitive awards including Energy Personality of the Year, CEO of the Year, Visionary Leadership, Local Content Leadership Impact, Energy Company of the Year, Energy Institutions of the Year and Local Content Torchbearer Excellence awards.

Other competitive awards include the Rising Star Individual Award, Rising Star Company, the Energy Signature Award, the Green Chief Trailblazer Award, the Local Content Legacy Achievement Award and Energy Reporter of the Year, among others.

Non-competitive award categories are the Osagyefo Young Leadership Award, women in Energy Excellence Award, Exemplary Leadership Award and lifetime achievement awards.

Mr Kwame Jantuah, Chairman of the award panel, noted that the theme chosen for this year highlights the vital importance of leveraging local resources, talent, and expertise to create a robust and self-reliant energy sector.

He said local content policies and initiatives were not just about economic growth but building resilience, fostering innovation, and ensuring that the benefits of the country’s natural resources were enjoyed by Ghanaians.

He said: “Ghana’s energy sector holds the key to powering our nation’s progress, but this progress must be sustainable, promoting not just energy security but also the development of our people and industries, hence, the theme which highlights the role of local content in building Ghana’s energy sector.

The Chairman urged sector players to heed the call by actively participating in the nomination process, which was essential in recognising and celebrating the achievements of those who were making significant contributions to the energy sector.

Engineer Henry Teinor, GEA Event Director, said the impact of the award programme had been profound and had played a crucial role in the landscape by serving as a platform to recognise and celebrate exceptional contributions and achievements in the sector.

Mr. Teinor said since the inception of the awards programme in 2017, his outfit had remained steadfast in its programmes contributing meaningfully to the country’s energy sector and has the potential of inspiring and mentoring the next generation.

“These awards have not only honoured individual and corporate achievements but have also set a benchmark for experts, inspiring many to strive for higher standards. Our award winners have made a substantial impact both locally and internationally, showcasing the talent and potential of the people,” he stated.

GNA

