Mining company supports Obuasi Police with vehicle 

By Yussif Ibrahim

Obuasi (Ash), June 28, GNA – Quantum LC Company Limited, a contractor of AngloGold Ashanti, Obuasi Mine, has donated a brand new ISUZU pickup to the Obuasi district police headquarters to enhance their operations in Obuasi and neighbouring towns.

The donation was in response to a request made by the police during the commissioning and handover of a new police station to them by AngloGold Ashanti in February 2024.

Mr Edmond Oduro Agyei, Community Relations Manager of AngloGold, speaking at the ceremony, said the company viewed security as a priority among other sectors captured in its 10-year socio-economic development plan, which was launched about two years ago.

“We understand that if the communities we operate in are safe and secure, we can also embark on our activities unscathed.

“This is why we have come in to support the police to bolster their operations,” he added.

He stated that AngloGold Ashanti encouraged their contractors to support the communities they operate in by honouring their corporate social responsibilities and, hence, had been engaging them through the AGA’s commercial department to appreciate the need to also come on board.

Mr Agyei said AngloGold was delighted that Quantum LC had accepted the challenge to support the police by procuring the pickup vehicle at a cost of 37,000 dollars.

He seized the opportunity to encourage other contractors working with the mine to join in and support the development of the communities they operate in.

He again reiterated AngloGold Ashanti’s commitment to maintaining the healthy relationship it had with the security agencies and the Government to make sure that the company operated in a sound environment.

Nana Dr. Baffour Boakye, Director of Quantum LC Limited, said the gesture was in response to an appeal made by AngloGold for its contractors to support the police operations in the area.

He said the company deemed it fit to boost the security of Obuasi by supporting the Police Service.

“We know when the community is safe, we can also enjoy the freedom and sound mind to operate optimally.”

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Mr George Ankomah, commended Quantum LC for following the footsteps of AngloGold Ashanti by supporting the Police.

He said the vehicle would go a long way to strengthen police operations and provide the needed security for residents in Obuasi and its environs.

ACP Ankomah further appealed to AngloGold Ashanti to factor the construction of barracks for the police into their future plans.

GNA

