Kremlin denounces latest EU sanctions as illegal

MOSCOW, June 26, (Xinhua/GNA) — Russia firmly opposes the package of sanctions adopted recently by the European Union (EU), and considers them illegal, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

“We are convinced that this is a double-edged sword, and in many ways, these restrictions backfire on the interests of those countries that implement them,” Peskov said.

He added that Moscow has enough experience in mitigating the impact of such restrictions.

The Council of the European Union announced Monday, that it has adopted the 14th package of economic and individual restrictive measures against Russia.

These measures target high-value sectors of the Russian economy, including energy, finance and trade, making it more difficult to circumvent EU sanctions, according to a statement released by the council.

GNA

