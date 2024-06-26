AG calls for Hopeson Adorye’s case docket for advice

By Joyce Danso

Accra, June 26, GNA – The Attorney General has called for the case docket of Hopeson Adorye, a member of the Movement for Change, for advice.

The prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Christopher Wonder, told the Dansoman Circuit Court that the case docket was with the Attorney General.

He, therefore, prayed for a date awaiting the advice of the Attorney General.

The court, therefore, adjourned the matter to July 31, 2024.

Adorye , a former member of the New Patriotic Party was picked up over claims of detonating explosives in the Volta Region during the 2016 General Election.

The self-confession by Adorye went viral leading to calls for his arrest and interrogation.

Facing a charge of publication of false news, Adorye has pleaded not guilty.

He is currently on a GHC20,000 bail with two sureties, one justified.

As part of his bail condition, he was also required to be reporting to the Police once a week

GNA

