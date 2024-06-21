UHAS Lecturer underscores importance of Sickle Cell Disease screening

By Edward Williams

Hohoe (V/R), June. 21, GNA – Dr Mary Akua Ampomah, a Global Sickle Cell Disease Advocate, says early Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) screening is important to help diagnose people living with the disease and those with the traits.

She said screening could reduce the stigma significantly among the public.

She said since currently there is no national new-born screening policy that would enable screening for the disease at birth, there must be the need for early-stage screening especially for basic school children.

Dr Ampomah during an engagement with the Hohoe Municipal Health and Education Directorates, said when students and pupils of Basic school got screened early, it would help to identify those with the disease and the traits early.

She said those who had the Sickle Cell condition could be put in clinics early since studies had shown that early response reduced complications and early death.

Dr Ampomah said the involvement of the Health and Education Directorates would increase the education on the disease since the Directorates were agents of change.

She said it would also enable appropriate and adequate care for school children who had the diseases since the teachers would have enough information on the disease.

Dr Ampomah said to avoid school children who had the disease from missing classes and hospital appointments, there was the need to see if mobile clinics would be brought to schools to give them care.

She said studies had shown that education progression for people living with the disease was key because it helped with their academic performances, mental health and reduce self stigmatisation.

Dr Ampomah said the Fred N Binka School of Public Health and the School of Medicine, University of Health, and Allied Sciences (UHAS) were ready to collaborate with any institutions or organizations to ensure early-stage screening for the disease.

Dr Kokou Amegan-Aho, Senior Lecturer, UHAS and Paediatric Haemato-Oncologist, Ho Teaching Hospital, said treatments were available for the disease as compared to the past where many children lost their lives because their statuses were unknown.

He said there was a lot that could be done knowing the statuses and the suffering patients go through could be reduced.

Dr Amegan-Aho said if a baby was diagnosed at nine months, there was a special medicine given which was able to prevent all the suffering.

He also said since some patients might suffer depression, there were psychologists to support them and their parents.

Madam Yayra Afadzinu, Hohoe Municipal Girls Education Officer, appealed to parents and guardians of school children to allow their wards to be screened for the disease to enable those with the disease to be given early treatment.

