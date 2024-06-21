Sanitation Minister tasks Miss Galaxy Queen to sensitise schools on environmental sustainability    

By Simon Asare

Accra, June 21, GNA – Madam Lydia Seyram Alhassan, the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, has tasked Ms Georgina Andoh, the winner of 2024 Miss Galaxy, a sanitation pageantry platform, to pursue sensitization in schools on issues of environmental sustainability.

She made the call after the Miss Galaxy Queen paid a courtesy visit to the Ministry to present her environmental sustainability plans.

Madam Seyram Alhassan, in welcoming the Miss Galaxy delegation, congratulated the new queen on her milestone, lauding her for her impressive presentation during the grand finale at the AH Hotel on June 15, 2024.

The Minister highlighted that her outfit was determined to improve sanitation in the country and that such pageantry platforms help educate the masses about the need to conserve the environment and keep it clean.

Madam Seyram Alhassan urged the new queen to pursue a sensitization drive to impact attitudinal change, especially among children in schools.

The Minister said they were willing to provide logistics for the new queen to pursue this task during her reign and was hopeful that it would enhance sanitation issues in the country.

Ms. Andoh, in her response to the Sanitation Minister’s task, was elated about the responsibility being placed on her and said she would relentlessly pursue the sensitization drive in schools and even extend it to churches.

She assured the Minister of the impact the drive would make on the attitudinal change of young students, whom she considered crucial partners in environmental sustainability.

Mr. Nanayaw Kwakye-Boadu, Chief Executive Officer of EduEnter Group, organisers of Miss Galaxy, expressed their gratitude to the Sanitation Minister for granting them an audience.

He noted that the Miss Galaxy platform, which has been in existence for eight years, had pursued numerous environmental sustainability sensitizations and welcomed the Minister’s task to further pursue it in schools.

Mr. Kwakye-Boadu stated that the Miss Galaxy platform had over the years equipped young ladies with ideas of sustainable solutions as they make a difference in the sanitation space.

This year’s Miss Galaxy pageantry treated patrons to breathtaking presentations from finalists which included Portia Akpene Addae (1st runner-up), Mary Arthur (2nd runner-up), and Josephine Agyeiwaa Afrifa (3rd runner-up).

This year’s pageant, which is powered by EduEnter Group, was partnered by Zoomlion Ghana Ltd., Dreamchild Foundation and Lumiére Group International.

Sponsors include EcoBoost Fuel Treatment, AH Hotel & Conference, Lisaldo Travels, Virtual Hub Ghana, Li Beirut Restaurant, Crystal Galaxy College Aqua Safari Resort, Ezel Fashion, Golden View Therapeutic Clinque & Spa among others.

