Jubilee Catholic Children’s Hospital launches fifth-anniversary celebration 

By Gladys Abakah

Apowa (W/R), June 21, GNA – The Jubilee Catholic Children Hospital at Apowa in the Ahanta West Municipality of the Western Region, has launched its fifth anniversary to celebrate success chalked in healthcare service delivery since its establishment in 2019.

The Hospital, which started operating as a Paediatric Hospital, now provides general healthcare services to both children and adults.

Mr Daniel Bomah, the Hospital’s Administrator, said the fifth-anniversary celebration sought to strengthen partnerships and sustain excellence in healthcare service delivery.

He said the facility had made significant strides over the past five years in providing quality healthcare service to clients, saying “The hospital started with 6,000 patients, but now we attend to about 41,000 of them per annum which is a great achievement.”

Touching on other achievements, he mentioned that they had introduced new services to help meet the needs of patients in areas such as ultrasound and mental health units, and laboratories and secured National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) accreditation.

Mr Bomah said: “Despite the successes chalked so far, we will need the support of everyone to help the Hospital continue providing quality healthcare services to clients within the Municipality, Region and country at large.”

Mr Eric Daning, Board Director of Ahantaman Rural Bank and Guest Speaker for the occasion, commended the Catholic Church for establishing the Hospital to cater for the health needs of the people of Apowa and beyond.

He encouraged the management and staff of the Hospital to give to humanity through the administering of proper healthcare services, saying, “Look beyond the appearance of clients and give the best of health care irrespective of their status and background.”

He called on corporate bodies and individuals to support a worthy course by helping the Hospital grow with the necessary medical equipment and facilities to help enhance their service delivery.

The Most Reverend John Baptist Attakruh, the Bishop of Sekondi-Takoradi Catholic Diocese, pledged the Church’s commitment to support the Hospital to achieve its vision and mission for the betterment of all and the Catholic church.

He encouraged the health care providers to keep up with the good work as “Service to mankind is service to God.”

As part of the anniversary celebration scheduled between July and October this year, some activities which would be held include retreat, health screening, outreach, public lecture, family meeting, float, and dinner night, among others.

