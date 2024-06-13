UHAS is committed to internationalisation – VC  

By Samuel Akumatey, GNA

Ho, June 13, GNA – Professor Lydia Aziato, Vice Chancellor of the University of Health, and Allied Sciences (UHAS), has reiterated the resolve to leverage international collaboration for the growth of the university.

She said the continuing successes of the premier health training institution hinged heavily on international partnerships, and that management considered strongly the need to enhance the front.

The Vice Chancellor was addressing the second international day celebration of the university which was on the theme: “UHAS International Community – a Catalyst for UHAS growth.”

She said there presently existed more than 50 international partnerships, the strongest being with China and India.

She said 25 members of the university faculty were also foreign nationals, with some rising to head departments and institutions.

“The international day is symbolic. It represents our commitment to our international faculty, students, and partners.

“UHAS couldn’t have come this far without international partners, particularly our faculty. As the Vice Chancellor I will want to appreciate the commitment, dedication and sacrifices for what you have done and continue to do for UHAS,” the Vice Chancellor stated.

She assured the international community of extended hospitality, and said the management was putting in place necessary efforts to ensure smooth immigration for multinationals who sought lasting work commitment.

“We commit to be able to work with you to grow our university. Our environment is very supportive of international faculty and students alike.

Prof Aziato said: “UHAS is committed to internationalisation – to create the needed environment to support those who want to work with us. UHAS has the commitment to welcome anybody from any country with the qualification.”

The VC highlighted the university’s partnership with the York University which among others had helped train a number of faculty members.

She, however, lamented the admission of only two international students, and urged students from the diaspora and the sub-region to enroll with the University.

The international day celebration which was held at the Kofi Anyidoho Auditorium of the University, was attended by the various multinationals of the institution including from Cuba, India, China, Nigeria, and Cameroon, and there was an impressive display of culture from across.

An elaborate presentation of cuisines offered a rich variety of international food cultures to the hundreds of attendees.

Members of the international community commended the University for offering the platform to grow cultural diversity and pledged to help maintain the flow of relationships in building up the young University.

Prof. Elvis Tarkang, a Cameroonian, who recently was appointed the Dean of International Affairs told the Ghana News Agency his elevation attested to the multinational outlook of the University and the Ghanaian society.

“That a foreigner can get this position shows there is equity in the UHAS system. Ghanaians are hospitable people, and the University has built collaboration that would strengthen Africa-led education,” he said.

On the issue of international student enrolment, the Dean said Management should consider policies that would favour the choice as the perfect destination for health training on the African Continent.

GNA

