Slovenia Hails Morocco’s Distinguished Role As Strategic EU Partner

Accra, June 13, GNA -The Republic of Slovenia has hailed the distinguished role played by the Kingdom of Morocco as a strategic partner of the European Union (EU).

In a joint communiqué issued at the end of talks between the two countries, Morocco and Slovenia stressed the centrality of the historic and privileged partnership between the Kingdom and the EU, emphasizing the importance of this strategic partnership for both parts.

The talks were held between Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, and Slovenian Minister of Foreign and European Affairs and Deputy Prime Minister, Tanja Fajon,

The two countries reiterated their commitment to contributing to the strengthening of cooperation, dialogue, and partnership in the Euro-African region and between the European Union and its southern neighborhood, in order to address the common challenges, particularly in the fields of security, stability, migration and social and economic development.

On regional issues, Slovenia and Morocco exchanged views on topics of common interest, and on the new challenges to peace and security in the Sahel region,

emphasizing their positive and constructive role in maintaining stability, security and peace in their respective regions.

They also affirmed their commitment to international legality and the peaceful settlement of conflicts and disputes, the Communiqué adds, noting that Slovenia recognizes Morocco’s important role in promoting security in the region and commends its commitment to stability, the fight against terrorism and cooperation on cross-border migration management.

The two parties further discussed possibilities for closer cooperation in the field of internal security and law enforcement especially in the areas of fighting organized crime, sexual exploitation of children, cybercrime, money laundering, fraud and economic crime, corruption, forgery, and trafficking of documents as well as terrorism.

Bourita also congratulated Tanja Fajon on the membership of Slovenia to the UN Security Council for 2024-2025, and appreciated the inclusive approach that Slovenia is bringing to the work of the Security Council and to the relevant priorities of its mandate within this UN body, in favor of the maintenance of international peace and security.

Both sides committed to work closely and to continue consultation and coordination within international organizations on multilateral issues of common interest.

Within the framework of the Union for the Mediterranean (UfM), the two ministers encouraged cooperation between the Piran-based EMUNI Euro-Mediterranean University and the Euromed University of Fez and agreed to promote bilateral and regional academic cooperation in the fields of science, research, innovation and the blue economy, to create opportunities for empowering young people throughout the Euro¬Mediterranean region.

The Slovenian Foreign Minister is paying an official visit to Morocco, at the invitation of Bourita, to mark the 32nd anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Kingdom of Morocco and the Republic of Slovenia.

Further, Slovenia commended the Moroccan Autonomy Plan as “a good basis for reaching a final and consensual solution” to the regional dispute over the Moroccan Sahara, under the auspices of the UN Secretary-General and his Personal Envoy.

Slovenia reiterated its country’s constant support for the UN-led process and hailed Morocco’s serious and credible efforts to achieve a realistic, pragmatic, lasting, mutually acceptable and compromise-based political solution to the Moroccan Sahara issue, the joint communiqué said.

The two ministers expressed their common position on the exclusive role of the United Nations in the political process, reaffirming their support for UN Security Council resolutions, including resolution 2703 of October 30, 2023.

They reiterated their respective countries’ support for the efforts of the UN Secretary-General’s Personal Envoy to move the political process forward based on the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and their support for MINURSO.

This constructive stance by Slovenia, the 16th European Union country to support the Moroccan Autonomy Plan, is part of an international dynamic that has seen over a hundred UN member countries lend their support to this initiative.

The Slovenian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and European Affairs is paying an official visit to Morocco, at the invitation of Bourita, to mark the 32nd anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Kingdom of Morocco and the Republic of Slovenia.

The two countries also emphasized the importance of strengthening political dialogue and activating bilateral cooperation mechanisms, hailing the strong and excellent relations between the two countries.

The two ministers agreed on the importance of giving fresh impetus to economic cooperation in areas of common interest such as energy, environment, logistics, agriculture, automotive industry and green technologies, and of organizing economic forums to encourage interaction between economic players in the two countries.

They also stressed the importance of boosting cooperation between the port of Koper and all Moroccan ports, in particular the Tanger-Med port.

Regarding parliamentary cooperation, both sides noted the importance of inter-parliamentary contacts, which play an essential role in enhancing bilateral relations, and welcomed the official visit made by the President of the National Assembly of the Republic of Slovenia to Morocco in November 2022, and the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the two institutions.

They also underscored the need to intensify contacts and cooperation between the parliamentary friendship groups, ahead of the visit to Ljubljana by the Speaker of the House of Representatives in December.

At the cultural level, the two Ministers stressed the importance of bilateral cooperation in the cultural and academic field for the promotion of human and economic development, as well as for the strengthening of exchanges at intergovernmental and civil society level.

On the migration issue, the two Ministers recalled the excellent ties between the Republic of Slovenia and the Kingdom of Morocco in security and migration and underlined their mutual commitment to further strengthen dialogue and cooperation in this regard.

Both sides also expressed their support for a comprehensive approach to migration and the promotion of a safe, legal and orderly migration.

In this context, Morocco and Slovenia expressed their commitment to enhance their cooperation in fighting illegal migration, human smuggling and trafficking, and agreed to effectively address the migratory pressure as a common challenge and shared responsibility.

In this regard, Slovenia expressed its recognition of Morocco’s efforts during its 2023 chairmanship of the Rabat Process, in particular fostering return and sustainable reintegration.

The two Ministers also expressed their willingness to strengthen cooperation on safe returns, readmission (including the process of identification and issuance of travel documents) and sustainable reintegration.

In this vein, the two parties agreed to establish a regular high-level bilateral dialogue on migration between their competent national authorities, through the setting up of an appropriate consultation and cooperation mechanism for a regular exchange of information, notably to resolve return cases and optimize the readmission process.

Slovenia welcomed the enlightened Initiative launched by His Majesty King Mohammed VI to enhance Atlantic Ocean access for Sahel countries.

In this communiqué, Slovenia particularly hailed the enlightened initiative launched by His Majesty the King to enhance Atlantic Ocean access for Sahel countries, with a view to making the African region a geostrategic framework for cooperation, as well as the Morocco-Nigeria gas pipeline project.

Slovenia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and European Affairs also welcomed the African Union’s agenda on migration.

Slovenia also stressed the importance of the wide range of reforms carried out by Morocco, under the Leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, for a more open and dynamic Moroccan society and economy, notably through the New Development Model and advanced regionalization, as well as the empowerment of women and sustainable development.

It also congratulated the Kingdom of Morocco for the success of the 9th United Nations Alliance of Civilizations Global Forum, held in Fez in November 2022, and for the long standing leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI in this domain.

The Republic of Slovenia stressed its openness to further discussions regarding Morocco’s proposal in developing cooperation in the field of religious and interreligious dialogue.

The Slovenian Foreign Minister is paying an official visit to Morocco, at the invitation of Bourita, to mark the 32nd anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Kingdom of Morocco and the Republic of Slovenia.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

