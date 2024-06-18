Thousands join health walk with Krachi Nchumuru NPP parliamentary aspirant 

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R) June 18, GNA- The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Aspirant for Krachi Nchumuru Constituency in the Oti Region, has led party faithful to embark on a health walk.

The streets of Banda and adjoining roads saw perhaps the biggest health walk in the history of the constituency dubbed, “The great walk in contemporary times.”

The walk attracted thousands of men and women of all ages, different ethnic and religious backgrounds, who converged early as 0500hours at the Banda main station to participate in the event.

Mr James Mamudu, the aspirant told the participants that he was a better option than the current Member of Parliament (MP), Mr Solomon Kuyon, and therefore called on the electorates to vote for him as their representative in parliament in the December 7, general election.

Deputy Superintendent of Prison (DSP), Mr Daniel Machator( Rtd), the Oti Regional Minister, who joined the teeming participants called on all to champion the campaign to win the seat in Krachi Nchumuru constituency.

He said the overwhelming show up of the constituents signaled the sentiments of the people and affection for the parliamentary candidate, Mr James Mamudu.

Mr Machator stated that most of them understood what they were doing, and all participants were sure of one thing, that NPP parliamentary candidate becoming the next member of parliament (MP) for Krachi Nchumuru constituency will inure to the benefit of all constituents.

Some dignitaries, who graced the occasion were, Mr Nkrumah Akwasi Ogyile (DCE), Mr Evans Yaw Dapaah, Oti Regional NPP chairperson, and Mr Jonathan Akpabeh Manu, Oti Regional NPP secretary.



