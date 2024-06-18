Let’s commit to national tranquillity – Prof Opoku-Agyemang 

By Isaac Arkoh

Cape Coast, July 18, GNA – Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, the Running Mate of the Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has called on Ghanaians to devote themselves to the preservation of the nation’s peace and tranquillity.

She said the consistent commitment to peaceful elections in the Fourth Republic had showcased Ghana’s dedication to peace, unity and tranquillity on the global platform as a reliable partner in the democratic process.

“We should not allow anything to disrupt the peace that has been graciously bestowed upon us as Ghanaians, particularly at this crucial juncture in our history.

“Therefore, let us diligently safeguard the peace and security currently prevailing in the country as the December 7 general elections approach,” she stated.

Prof Opoku-Agyemang made the appeal on Monday when she presented various items to the Muslim community in the Central Regional capital, Cape Coast, in celebration of Eid ul-Adha.

The items comprised 100 bags of rice, 50 boxes of tomato paste, 10 boxes of oil, sachet water and other undisclosed items.

The celebration commemorates Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to submit to Allah by offering his son, Ismail, as the ultimate sacrifice, as commanded by Allah.

Prof Opoku-Agyemang indicated that periodic elections were a crucial element of democratic governance, granting citizens the opportunity to exercise their rights to elect their leaders peacefully.

Nonetheless, she acknowledged the political tensions and violence that have marred electoral processes in Ghana, noting that “the upcoming December 2024 election is susceptible to these threats and risks that could potentially hinder our democratic advancement.”

Consequently, she urged election stakeholders in the country to remain devoted to Ghana’s objective of upholding its well-earned reputation for conducting transparent, inclusive, credible, and peaceful elections.

Prof Opoku-Agyemang also reminded all Muslims in Ghana to foster peace within themselves and with others by promoting religious and tribal coexistence, particularly in the lead-up to the December 7 polls.

She believed that only through living harmonising with oneself and others can Ghana thrive in strength and unity.

Alhaji Dundey Massawodje IV, Central Regional Zongo Chief, affirmed their dedication to upholding national peace and unity.

He urged political parties and politicians to exercise caution when expressing their opinions on national issues and strive to offer solutions to the various challenges facing the populace.

He also cautioned Zongo communities against engaging in activities that could disrupt the peace during the campaigning period leading up to the 2024 general elections.

He specifically warned the youth against allowing themselves to be influenced by politicians for criminal or violent acts, emphasising that they were not auxiliary forces for perpetrating violence or other harmful actions against innocent individuals.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

