Ahanta-West NDC Parliamentary Aspirant to upgrade Agona-Nkwanta market   

By P.K Yankey

Agona-Nkwanta (W/R), June 18, GNA-The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Aspirant for Ahanta-West, Mrs Mavis Kuukua Bissue Boateng has assured market women in the Ahanta-West Constituency of plans to expand and upgrade the market centre at Agona-Nkwanta to boost commercial activities.

According to her, the move would ease congestion at the market and create more space for other women venturing into trading.

Mrs Bissue Boateng, the first contesting woman in the Ahanta-West Constituency disclosed this when she interacted with market women at the Agona-Nkwanta market in the Western Region.

Already, the NDC Parliamentary Aspirant had started expansion works in the market following a request by the traders.

She assured the women that a new and a modern market would be built for them when she wins the impending elections to represent their interest in Parliament and women would be economically empowered to better their living conditions.

She hinted of making soft loans available to the traders to expand their base and reminded them that this was the first time a woman of her caliber had joined the Parliamentary race after several men had been voted into Parliament since 1992.

According to her, she was seeking their mandate to serve them in Parliament with humility, compassion, dedication, love, selflessness and care.

Many of the market women who interacted with the Parliamentary Candidate, complained of leakages in the roofs of their stores and shops during the rains.

They also expressed grave concern about how water collected at the market after every downpour thereby hampering trading activities.

Mrs Bissue Boateng assured them of her readiness to address their concerns when given the nod as the next MP on December 07.

GNA

