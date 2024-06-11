Third edition of Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon fixed for August 3, registration opens 

By Simon Asare

Accra, June 11, GNA – The third edition of the Accra Inter-City Marathon has been successfully launched, with the race day fixed for Saturday, August 3, 2024.

The race, which would start at Accra Sports Stadium and end at the Trust Sports Emporium (Bukom Boxing Arena), would see athletes from across the continent compete for various prizes.

Registration has opened for athletes and organisations who intend to compete in 21-km, 10-km, 5-km, and a wheelchair race for the physically challenged as well as skaters.

Speaking at the launch of the marathon in Accra, Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah, President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), was grateful to the organisers and sponsors for putting up such a competition.

“I want to thank all sponsors for the great things they are doing for Ghanaian sports. I also want to thank the media for giving our sports exposure, which attracts more sponsors.

“The kind of support from sponsors aids our sports development and really helps the progress of athletes, and I would thank Medivents for keeping this event going over the years,” he said.

He also urged athletes to capitalise on this platform and train hard to win the ultimate, which could open doors for them to represent Ghana internationally.

Mr. Henri Senyo Payin, General Manager of Medivents, said they were determined to host another classic event this year as part of activities marking the upcoming Homowo festival.

He assured participants of an improved prize package coupled with the souvenirs from the sponsors of the marathon.

Meanwhile, athletes and organisations interested in participating in this year’s marathon can register at *380*21# and follow the instructions promptly.

The 2024 Accra Inter-City Homowo Marathon would be preceded by a two-day pre-marathon sports expo where over 1000 athletes and sponsors will meet to discuss issues relating to the event.

The Accra Inter-City Marathon is sponsored by Allied Consortium, Serene Insurance, Indomie, GWO Sevo, Healthy Life, Indomie, Parin Africa Ltd., Unichem Ghana Group, and Ethiopian Airlines.

The partners for the marathon include Ga Traditional Council, Ghana Athletics, the Ghana Paralympic Committee, and the GOC.

