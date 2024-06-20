Local Government Minister inspects ongoing infrastructural projects in Northern Region 

By Albert Futukpor, GNA

Gambuga (N/R), June 20, GNA – Mr Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah, Minister for Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, on Wednesday inspected various projects under the Ghana Secondary Cities Support Project, and the Gulf of Guinea Northern Regions Social Cohesion (SOCO) in the Northern Region to assess progress of work on them.

Various infrastructural projects are at various stages of completion under the project which is meant to improve socio-economic well-being of the people.

They include the construction of two-storey 60 lockable stores at the Yendi Central Market, paving of walkways, car and lorry park and the construction of 0.45-kilometre (km) Kumfong-link Road and the provision of pedestrian lanes in the Yendi Municipality.

The others are the construction of 0.9-km road with drains, road markings, streetlights at Kataraga off the Tamale-Kumbungu Road, construction of two-storey 40 lockable stores, two-storey 24 lockable stores, two-storey banking facility and paving of lorry park at Jinsonayili, as well as an additional two-storey 22 lockable stores, Police Post, creche, clinic, 72 stalls, butchery, and the rehabilitation of washrooms at Jinsonayili in the Sagnarigu Municipality.

The rest are the construction of an astro turf at Zogbeli Junior High School in the Tamale Metropolis, and a CHPS Compound with three-bed accommodation for staff and a two-seater KVIP at Gambuga in the Nanumba North Municipality.

Mr Korsah, who interacted with the press at Gambuga in the Nanumba North Municipality after the inspection, expressed satisfaction with the progress of work on some of the projects and said they would soon be completed to serve the needs of the people.

He was impressed at the level of work on the Gambuga Health facility, which was 95 per cent complete, saying it would help ensure quality health care delivery for residents.

He, however, was unhappy at the rate of work on the astro turf in the Tamale Metropolis and warned the contractor that the Ministry would consider all legal means to terminate the contract.

He said, “The project (astro turf) was scheduled to be completed in May, this year. We are in June with only 30% of work done with no commitment to the terms of the contract. Obviously, we have to consider terminating it to save the situation.”

Mr Korsah appealed to the contractors on the projects to speed up work to deliver on time, saying government would not hesitate to terminate their contracts and reward them to ensure that they were completed on time to serve their intended purpose.

GNA

