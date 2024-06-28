The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints supports renovation of Mantse Tackie Tawiah I Cluster of Schools

Accra, June 28, GNA – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Africa West Area, in collaboration with the Ga Manste Foundation, has renovated the Mantse Tackie Tawiah I Cluster of Schools in Adabraka, Accra.

The project, fully funded by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, aimed to provide better educational opportunities for pupils in Adabraka and the surrounding area.

The newly refurbished school now boasts state-of-the-art facilities that will provide students with a better learning environment.

Classrooms have been upgraded, new educational materials provided, and essential amenities installed to support the holistic development of the students.

The Mantse Tackie Tawiah I Cluster of Schools now features a newly built library with over 2,000 books and a state-of-the-art ICT center with 40 fully installed computers.

The project included the renovation of the 12-unit Mantse Tackie Tawiah block, the 6-unit Liberty Avenue block, the Mantse Tackie Tawiah KG block, and the Liberty Avenue ICT Laboratory and office.

Additionally, a new astro turf football pitch with a 60-seater spectator stand, an 8-seater toilet facility with urinals and girls’ changing rooms, and a 100-seater canteen have been constructed.

A 20-seater toilet facility was also renovated with the school’s perimeter upgraded with a new fence wall, improved drainage, new pavements, landscaping, a new security post, and an upgraded entrance.

Elder S. Gifford Nielsen, Africa West Area President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, expressed joy in seeing the project come to fruition.

“We are honoured to support this vital initiative that will impact the lives of many children in this community,” he said.

He said education was the cornerstone of a bright future, and “we are committed to helping provide the resources needed for these children to succeed.”

“Successful completion of the Mantse Tackie Tawiah I Cluster of Schools renovation is ample proof of the power of collaboration and the impact of community-driven initiatives,” he added.

Elder Nielsen expressed the hope that as the students and teachers of the school step into their new and improved environment, the foundation has been laid for a brighter educational future in Adabraka.

Nii Kwartei Titus Glove, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, said it was a day of great delight seeing the advancement of education through enhanced infrastructure.

“This is consistent with our agenda to make education accessible to all Ghanaians,” he noted.

Dr Zanetor Agyemang-Rawlings, the Member of Parliament for the Korle Klottey Constituency, commeded the collaborative efforts that made the renovation possible.

“This is the most dramatic transformation of any school I have personally witnessed. This project is a shining example of what can be achieved when communities and organisations come together with a shared vision,” she added.

The MP said the refurbishment of the school would undoubtedly have a lasting positive impact on the children’s education and future prospects.

King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, whose vision and dedication drove the project, said, “This renovation is just the beginning. I have many more dreams for the Ga State, and with the continued support of our development partners, we will achieve them.”

He said every child deserved the opportunity to receive quality education and realize their full potential.

The project, which began on August 2, 2021, during the King’s 50th birthday, stemmed from his commitment to enhancing the educational infrastructure for the children in his community.

Instead of a lavish birthday celebration, the King chose to spend the day with the students of the Mantse Tackie Tawiah I Cluster of Schools.

Shocked by the dilapidated state of the school, he pledged to renovate it to provide a conducive learning environment.

GNA

