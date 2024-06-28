American rapper Jim Jones featured in Gambo’s ‘Drip’ remix video 

By Simon Asare

Accra, June 28, GNA – Award-winning American rapper, Jim Jones has been featured in the music video of Ghanaian rap sensation Bashir Annan, popularly known as Gambo.

The remix of Gambo’s ‘Drip’ music video has been one of the most talked about music projects considering the Ghanaian cultural value it showcases.

Jim Jones appeared in the music video dressed in a kente costume symbolising Ghanaian royalty, accessorized with dazzling beads and a fine-looking crown.

The music, shot in the USA, saw Jim Jones costumed as a Ghanaian king, alongside Ghanaian rappers Gambo and Ayigbe Edem, and a group of white and black women dressed in exquisite Ghanaian costumes.

Jim Jones was not only excellent in contributing to ‘Drip Remix’ lyrically, but his dress style was a perfect fit for marketing brand Ghana in America and beyond.

Social media users have lauded Gambo for taking such a commendable initiative to market Ghana’s culture and featuring a top American music star who has a massive following around the world.

The ‘Drip’ Remix is one of the amazing tunes on Gambo’s latest extended play (EP) titled ‘1 More Bullet’, a musical project that’s in celebration of hip-hop and featured the likes of E.L., and Kofi Jamar.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

