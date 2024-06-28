Ministry to reduce traffic on Kasoa-Winneba section of Accra-Cape Coast Highway 

By Elsie Appiah-Osei

Accra, June 28, GNA – The Ministry of Roads and Highways has announced plans to reduce traffic on the Accra-Cape Coast Highway’s Kasoa-Winneba section, which is currently being dualized.

In response to concerns by road users and the minority caucus, Dr Abass Awolu, the Chief Director of the Ministry of Road and Highway, stated that the Ministry had advertised a bypass to ease commuting on the stretch.

He spoke during a site visit by Parliament’s Roads and Transport Committee to the Greater Accra and Central regions.

Dr Abass also outlined measures in place to ensure commuters’ safety.

He said: “The Ministry of Roads and Highways, through the Ghana Highways Authority, is re-evaluating compensation for residents whose structures were demolished to make way for the dualization of the Kasoa-Winneba section of the Accra-Cape Coast Highway.”

“Although some individuals in the right of way received compensation in 2006, an ongoing assessment aims to ensure that those who have not received compensation are fairly paid.”

Mr Kennedy Osei Nyarko, the Chairman of Parliament’s Roads and Transport Committee, urged the Government to expedite the payment of compensations owed to affected residents to avoid potential legal setbacks that could impede the dualization’s progress.

The Ministry of Roads and Highways initiated the project to address heavy vehicular traffic and frequent accidents on the stretch by expanding it into a dual carriageway.

Meanwhile, the Awutu and Budumburam Traditional Councils in the Central Region have expressed concern about the lack of compensation for residents whose homes were demolished to make way for the dualization project.

The traditional leaders also complained that the Government’s delay in compensating affected residents had left them facing significant challenges.

They made this known during a site visit by members of the Minority Caucus on Parliament’s Roads and Transport Committee.

Nana Kwame Banfo Dzaasehene, speaking on behalf of the traditional councils, urged the Government to take the affected people’s plight seriously.

“People have not been compensated for their demolished buildings causing significant distress. It is unfair that no compensation has been provided. I am glad you visited us to assess the situation firsthand,” he said.

“Homes have been affected by the dualisation project, yet no money has been paid to those impacted. What are we to do? We urge the government to pay attention to this matter and provide the necessary compensation.”

MM. DeLovely Construction Limited, the Project Contractor, Kasoa-Winneba Highway Upgrading and Rehabilitation, indicated that the work would take 36 calendar working months to complete.

