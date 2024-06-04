Taliban court whips 63 convicts in northern Afghanistan

Islamabad, Jun. 4, (dpa/GNA) – The Taliban Supreme Court said on Tuesday that a court in Afghanistan’s northern province of Sar-e-Pul has whipped 63 convicts, including 14 women, for allegations of committing sodomy, robbery and other moral crimes.

In a statement, the Supreme Court said that the whipping was conducted in a sports stadium in the province.

The Taliban’s return to power in Afghanistan has seen the reintroduction of corporal punishment, including executions and whipping, for crimes such as murder, robbery and adultery.

The United Nations has criticized the Taliban’s use of corporal punishment, saying it violates the UN Convention against Torture, and has called for an end to the practice.

The Taliban authorities have rejected the criticism, saying this form of punishment is in line with the country’s law and necessary to ensure security and safety for the public.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

