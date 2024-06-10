Anloga observes Green Ghana Day with more than 6,000 trees planted 

By Benard Worlali Awumee

Anloga (V/R), Jun 10, GNA- The Anloga District in Volta Region has marked this year’s ‘Green Ghana Day’ by planting over 6,000 trees across the district to prevent the devastating effects of climate change in the area.

A short ceremony, held at Zion College (ZICO) in Anloga to mark the day, saw students at the school as well as the various Heads of decentralised Departments including Mr Seth Yormewu, District Chief Executive taking part in the event.

Mr Yormewu, on his part, urged the students to imbibe the culture of tree planting saying “Tree planting should not be coerced on anyone but must be a voluntary affair if we all know its importance. “

He said students must be keepers of the environment by protecting the trees, the habit of indiscriminate plugging and cutting down of trees should be discouraged.

Mr Lawrence Tettey, the Manager of the Keta Lagoon Complex Ramsar Site of the Forestry Commission, explained to the GNA that the practice would help reduce how climate change has affected the environment.

Madam Nutifafa Kwawukume, Headmistress of ZICO, expressed gratitude to the Commission for choosing her Institution for this year’s event and called on her students to develop the culture of maintaining trees planted.

The event also registered the presence of Togbi Hatsu III, the Anloga District Director of the National Commission for Civic Education participating.

Acacia, royal palm, mangrove, and mahogany were among some species of trees planted on the day.

Apart from the ceremonial event, the Forestry Commission also distributed over 4,000 tree seedlings to the public which they envisaged would be planted in public and private places.

This year’s ‘Green Ghana Day’ was celebrated on the theme, “Growing for a Greener Tomorrow”

GNA

