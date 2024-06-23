Sunyani East MP, MCE inspect work on GHC5.5 million Artificial Park

By Dennis Peprah, GNA



Penkwasi-Sunyani, June 23, GNA – Mr Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh, the Member of Parliament for Sunyani East, at the weekend inspected the progress of work on the construction of a standard astro-turf facility at the Penkwasi ‘Sakora Park” in the Sunyani Municipality.



Mr Ameyaw-Cheremeh, also the Board Chairman of the Bui Power Authority (BPA), the managers of the Bui Generating Station, performed the ground breaking ceremony for work to begin on the GHC5.5 million artificial football pitch with ancillary facilities in December last year.



The BPA is funding the 500-seater capacity project, which has VIP stands, changing rooms and floodlights. The execution of the project, however, was delayed due to some emerging challenges emanating from the siting of the stands, the Ghana News Agency (GNA) learnt.



Checks revealed the Sunyani Traditional Council had, however, resolved the matter, and the contractors, Accra-based Wembley Sports Construction Company Limited (WSCCL) is expected to move to site.



The GNA noticed the main pitch was almost complete as the contractor began the laying of the artificial pitch-carpet.



Accompanied by Mr John Ansu Kumi, the Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) and some New Patriotic Party (NPP) constituency executives, Mr Ameyaw-Cheremeh told the GNA the facility was aimed at helping to unearth and nurture football talents in the municipality and even beyond.



He said football was now a lucrative enterprise, hence the need to scout, and help build the talents of the young people.



“We also have football talents and it’s my utmost desire and determination to ensure that these talents are built to feature in the national teams, the premier league and even international derby,” he assured.



Describing the facility as far-fetched, Mr Kumi, the Sunyani MCE advised residents to cooperate with the contractor to speed up work and complete the project for use.

GNA

