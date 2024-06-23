Policeman crashed to death at Gomoa Mpota Checkpoint

By Isaac Arkoh

Cape Coast, June 23, GNA – A driver who was reportedly dozing off while driving has crashed a police officer to death at the Gomoa Mpota Checkpoint in the Gomoa West District of the Central Region.

The incident occurred Friday night, June 21, 2024, around 2300 hours.

The deceased has been identified as Stephen Nii Quaye, who was stationed at the Winneba Divisional Police Command.

The driver was operating a blue Kia truck with registration number GR-6419-N.

Preliminary reports suggest that the police officer had pulled over another vehicle at the checkpoint when the Kia Truck, approaching from behind, ran into him.

The driver of the Kia Truck, who was alleged to be dozing off behind the wheel, initially struck two other vehicles before crashing into the metal barrier at the police checkpoint, ultimately running over the police officer.

The two other vehicles were a trailer with registration number GE 5468-22 and a fuel tanker with registration number GY-2186-13.

The driver of the Kia Truck was said to have confessed to falling asleep behind the wheel as some eyewitnesses mentioned.

Three passengers in the Kia truck sustained injuries and are currently receiving medical care at the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital.

The body of the deceased has been transferred to the morgue at the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital.



