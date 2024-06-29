Sunyani East MP calls for review of 1992 constitution

By Dennis Peprah

Sunyani, June 29, GNA – Mr. Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Sunyani East Constituency, has reiterated calls for the review of the 1992 Republican constitution.

“We need a constitution that discourages the winner takes all, and encourages collaboration, cooperation, and collectiveness and the building of consensus during decision making at all levels of government,” he stated.

Mr Ameyaw-Cheremeh made the call when speaking at a mock parliament held at the auditorium of the Sunyani Technical University, in Sunyani.

The Parliamentary Service organized the session as part of activities to commemorate the 30 years of uninterrupted parliamentary democracy in the country on the theme: “Thirty years of Parliamentary Democracy Under the Fourth Republic: The Journey So Far.”

It was attended by MPs, Ministers of State, students, civil society actors and organisations, political parties, youth and women groups and traditional leaders.

Mr. Ameyaw-Cheremeh, also the Board Chairman of the Bui Power Authority (BPA), managers of the Bui Generating Station, indicated that some of the provisions, assumptions and views in the constitution had changed or were not supported by current socio-political and economic realities.

“That is why a number of stakeholders have called for the review of the 1992 constitution”, he stated, adding that the country was still grappling with issues of poverty, corruption, unemployment and many other negatives, in the 30 years of the nation’s democracy.

However, he added: “We cannot claim that the political leadership of the country has not attempted to address many of these issues over the 30 years of our democratic dispensation under the Fourth Republic.”

He said through legislations, oversight, deliberative functions, and constituency service “we have established institutions, and mechanisms for the delivery of public goals to our people”, saying “in the past three decades, the Republican 1992 constitution has undoubtedly been beneficial to country.”

Mr. Ameyaw-Cheremeh underlined the importance for everybody to be ready to be engaged whenever the time comes for the review of the 1992 Constitution so that whatever products come out would stand the test of time.

On the impending Election 2024, the MP indicated that elections gave the right to choose representatives, demand accountability and better serve the public interest. As the foundation of parliamentary democracy,

Mr. Ameyaw-Cheremeh advised the youth in particular, and everybody to guard the election processes, so as to make the nation proud again on December 7.

Earlier, Mr. Alban Sumana Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament, advised Ghanaians to remain steadfast, support and preserve the gains of the nation’s fledgling democracy, as the general election gathered momentum.

