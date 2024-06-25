Kofi Buah cuts sod to build new Anglican primary school at Esiama

By P.K. Yankey

Esiama (W/R), June 25, GNA – Mr Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembelle, has broken grounds to build a new classroom block for the Esiama Anglican Primary School.

The ultra-modern classroom block would come with a 12-unit seater toilet facility and a water project.

The move follows the dilapidated nature of the Esiama Anglican Primary School block, which is not conducive for smooth academic work.

The project, when completed, would be the third Primary school block facility initiated by Mr Buah in the area.

The MP pledged to build the new school when he visited the chief and elders during the last Christmas celebrations.

Mr Buah said Esiama was one of the oldest towns in the Nzema area where education started, which had produced many distinguished scholars in responsible positions in the country and abroad.

He said his tenure as the MP had witnessed major developmental projects in Esiama from asphaltic overlay of town roads, water project, schools, toilet facility, lighting system, among others.

He said the former NDC administration spearheaded several key projects and brought some industries to the Nzema area.

The Tufuhene of Esiama on behalf of the Chief of Esiama, Nana Ainoo Kwagyan, lauded the leadership style of Mr Kofi Buah since he entered Parliament in 2009.

He said the MP had continued to spearhead development of the Esiama township in particular and Ellembelle in general.

Nana Kwagyan said the good works of the MP continued to follow him wherever he went and asked the people to pray for him since he was one of the greatest assets to Nzemaland.

The Chief lauded the MP for the numerous projects he had initiated so far with special reference to the street lighting system.

Nana Kwagyan called for a level playing field devoid of any manipulations in the run-up to the December 7 elections.

Nana Nyamekeh Fofole, Chief of Ambainu, who is a member of the Inspectorate and Monitoring team at the Ellembelle District Education Office, lauded the commitment of the MP towards education.

He was happy that education continued to be the priority of Mr Buah for the overall benefit of the people.

Nana Fofole thanked the MP for sponsoring the annual District MOCK examinations for BECE candidates since 2009 and for providing Mathematical sets to BECE candidates.

He also acknowledged the construction of school blocks and the Ellembelle school bus initiative, all pushed by the MP.

