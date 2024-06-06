St. John Bosco Church choir celebrates 20th anniversary

By Isaac Newton Tetteh

Golf City (near Accra), June 06, GNA-The St. John Bosco Catholic Church Choir in Golf City, in the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality, has celebrated its 20th anniversary with a musical concert.

The celebration, which was on the theme 20 years of singing and praising God,” has the goal of making Christians aware that music could also serve as a vehicle to communicate with God.

Mr. Joseph Kwesi Gbeze, the President of St. John Bosco Catholic Church Choir, said Christians must pay critical attention to singing, saying good music heals weakened souls and makes the human soul satisfied.



Mr. Gbeze said music was another tool for communicating, saying the church choir has a mandate to learn all the liturgical songs of the Roman Catholic Church to contribute positively to the growth of the church both physically and spiritually.



He mentioned that the choir has 50 active members, and plans are far advanced to train and groom the young and up-and-coming ones to take up the challenge in the church.



According to him, leading a team of singers for 20 years was not an easy journey, stressing that God’s mercies and protection took them through the challenges.



He said discipline was essential in every human institution as it propelled progress and development in every human endeavour.



He noted that the challenges associated with the job demand people to have understanding and be ready to serve selflessly, irrespective of the storm that might arise.



Dr. Esther Priscilla Biamah Danquah, the Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Health Director, chairing the 20th anniversary celebrations, expressed gratitude to the choir and the church for shaping and grooming individuals over the years to become responsible citizens, noting that it would aid in national development.



Dr. Danquah advised parents to always have an interest in the activities of their children, adding that good parental supervision helps in unravelling good potential in the children, which could be of immense benefit to the family, the church, and the nation at large.



Choristers from other Catholic churches participated in the celebrations, and citations were given to deserving members to appreciate their support and commitment towards the growth of the church choir.

GNA

