Speaker Bagbin congratulates Sosu for winning human rights award

By Iddi Yire

Accra, June 7, GNA – Speaker Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin has congratulated Mr Francis-Xavier Sosu, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina, for winning the Most Outstanding MP Across Africa Award when it comes to championing human rights.

The award was conferred by the Business Executive during the Third Edition of the Africa Public Sector Optimum Awards (APSO) held in Accra.

A statement issued by the Office of the Speaker, copied to the Ghana News Agency on Friday, said Mr Sosu had made Ghana’s Parliament proud through the recognition of the several human rights bill initiated in Parliament.

Presenting the award to the Speaker at his office, Mr Sosu dedicated the award to Parliament, the Speaker, and the people of the Madina Constituency, who gave him the opportunity to serve.

A citation accompanying the award read: “Congratulations to Hon Francis Xavier Sosu for picking you as a Champion of Human Rights and Legal Advocacy through the several bills initiated in the Eighth Parliament for the protection of the poor and marginalized. Indeed, a true Public Servant.”

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

