Sightsavers, Challenges Ghana launch RISEE programme to train Persons With Disabilities  

By Stanley Senya

Accra, June 18, GNA – Sightsavers Ghana in partnership with Challenges Ghana have launched Ready for Inclusive Sustainable

Employment and Entrepreneurship (RISE/E) Programme to train people for employment.

The programme funded by Standard Chartered Bank aims to train over two-hundred and sixteen people focusing on Persons With Disabilities (PWDs), to strengthen opportunities, increase employability skills and job creation amongst micro- businesses.

Mr David Agyemang, Senior Programmes Manager at Sightsavers Ghana said the programme was geared to make a difference in entrepreneurship in Ghana by enabling Persons With Disabilities acquire some skills for employment across the trading industry.

He said it would also develop the skills and competencies of young people and Persons With Disabilities which were likely to be demanded by businesses and other small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs).

Speaking about the Programme, he said there would be an eight-week mentorship and internship training to prepare them adequately for the job market.

He said the training and entrepreneurship initiative would be done by person with and without disabilities to be able to help the trainees participate effectively.

Mr Agyemang said the employment opportunities focuses on only Persons With Disabilities and 50 per cent of entrepreneurs.

He said there would be a financial inclusion component which would provide trainees to set up their own businesses and implement their own innovative ideas.

He said the programme was currently centred in the Greater Accra Region, however, it would be extended to other regions as time goes by.

The Senior Programmes Manager said Sightsavers was committed to ensuring that Persons With Disabilities gained employment and lived independent lives.

Madame Pearl Siale, Programmes Lead for Challenges Ghana in an interview with the Ghana News Agency said the Programme sought to train young people between the ages of 18 to 35 years to gain employable and entrepreneurship skills.

She said the Programme would strengthen the business of micro-enterprises, led by youth with and without disabilities, including sustainable, green and social practices.

“The expectation over the course of three years is that as the businesses grow, they will generate employment for other youth in their communities, particularly, for youth with disabilities and create positive social and environmental impact,” she added.

She said they would be trained on core business areas such as business growth and sustainability, financial management and internal controls, sales and marketing, organizational structure and management, business planning and risk Management, covering a six month training.

Madame Siale urged young people and Persons With Disabilities to enroll in this programme to experience a life changing outcome.

GNA

