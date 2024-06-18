Chief Director for MOYS in Paris for 2024 Pre-DRM  

By Rihana Adam

Accra, June 18, GNA-Mr. William Katey, the Chief Director at the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MOYS) has arrived in Paris, France for the 2024 Paralympic Games Pre-Delegation Registration Meeting (Pre-DRM) at the Paris Games Village.

Mr. Katey together with Mr. Henry Kwaku Nyanteh Larbi Ghana’s Chief de Mission for Paris 2024 would be attending the Pre-DRM slated for Tuesday, June, 18th 2024.

Also, the team would be holding a meeting with the Paris 2024 National Committees Services and Relations Team to familiarize with some strategic and critical Games management systems and services.

Mr. Katey also visited Ghana’s Paralympic Team made up of Para Athletics and Wheelchair Tennis athletes at their training camp in Paris, Gennevilliers with support from France Embassy in Ghana and the Mayor of Gennevilliers.

He congratulated the Para Athletics Team for their sterling performance in the just ended Handisport Open Paris 2024 Grand Prix held from in Paris this month.

He praised Zinabu Issah who had qualified to represent Ghana in the upcoming Paralympic Games in France.

He assured team Ghana that the MOYS would continue to support them and urged them to put their best at the training venue in Gennevilliers.

Mr. Kartey also encouraged the team to take advantage of facilities at Borteyman Sports Complex built by government for the hosting of the 13th African Games for sports development and promotion.

The 2024 Paris Paralympic Games scheduled for August 28th to September 8th 2024, weeks after the Olympic Games.

Ghana is expected to present athletes in Para Athletics, Powerlifting, Taekwondo, Wheelchair Tennis, Cycling among other Para Sporting Disciplines.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

