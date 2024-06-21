Patients at TTH express frustrations over laboratory technicians’ strike

By Comfort Sena Fetrie -Akagbor

Tamale, June 21, GNA – Some patients at the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) on Thursday expressed frustrations at the ongoing nationwide organised strike by the Medical Laboratory Professionals Workers’ Unions, because they could not access laboratory services to enable them see doctors.

They said such services were only available at private facilities, which were far away, and some of which charged higher fees, making it unaffordable.

They shared their frustrations when the Ghana News Agency (GNA) visited the TTH on Thursday to assess the effect of the strike on the facility and patients.

Some of the patients appealed to the authorities to address the concerns of the laboratory technicians as soon as possible to enable them to access laboratory services at the hospital.

Dr Victor Adongo, Chairman, TTH Chapter of Medical Laboratory Professional Workers’ Union told the GNA that the strike was nationwide to urge government to redeem its part of negotiated conditions of service and to push for financial clearance for its members not mechanised onto payroll systems.

GNA

