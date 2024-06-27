Sanitation: Mahama donates GH¢50,000.00 to Buz Stop Boys

Accra, June 27, GNA – Former President John Dramani Mahama has commended the Buz Stop Boys, a Sanitation Team, for their exemplary patriotic volunteerism aimed at seeing a cleaner, healthier, and better Ghana.

A statement issued by the Office of the former President, copied to the Ghana News Agency said he donated Gh¢50,000.00 to the group and assured them of working to facilitate a few resources they might require discharging their voluntary service such as tricycles, shovels, and wellington boots.

He also challenged the group not to relent in their efforts and never hesitate to make any recommendations to his office in line with future sanitation policies.

The statement said the group thanked the former President and assured him of putting to good use his donation.

