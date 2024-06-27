John Mahama holds discussions with South Korean Ambassador

Accra, June 27, GNA – Former President John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has met with Mr Park Kyongsig, the Ambassador of South Korea to Ghana, to discuss the invaluable support and investments South Korea has committed to Ghana.

A statement issued by the Office of the former President, copied to the Ghana News Agency said Mr Mahama expressed his profound gratitude to South Korea for forgiving Ghana’s debt, which would significantly bolster the nation’s debt restructuring efforts during these challenging economic times.

It said their discussion also delved into the $2 billion framework arrangement, a substantial investment that would significantly impact crucial sectors such as healthcare, education, environment, and agriculture.

The statement noted that this arrangement, coupled with the introduction of new rice varieties, holds immense potential for enhancing food sufficiency in Ghana.

It said South Korea’s commitment to bolstering our agricultural sector was truly commendable and will undoubtedly make a substantial difference.

It said Mr Mahama also shared with Mr Park the NDC’s plans to establish rice mills and Farmer Service Centres to boost the nation’s agricultural sector.

“As we gear up for the upcoming elections, I raised concerns about the independence of the Electoral Commission,” Mr Mahama stated.

“I urged South Korea and the international community to swiftly advocate for free and fair elections in Ghana, an issue of utmost importance.”

It said Mr Mahama was grateful for the support and looked forward to the continued partnership between Ghana and South Korea.

GNA

