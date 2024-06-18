Samia Nkrumah interacts with people of Elubo for votes 

By Emmanuel Gamson

Takoradi, June 18, GNA-Madam Samia Yaba Nkrumah, an Independent Parliamentary Candidate (PC), for Jomoro Constituency in the Western Region, has intensified her campaign activities with a visit to Elubo and its adjoining communities.

The visit was to canvass votes for the December 7 Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

The visit took her to Cocoa Town, Ghana Nungua, Asuano and other areas where she promised to implement sustainable policies to address the developmental gaps at Elubo and the Constituency in general.

A statement signed by Dr Patrick Ekye Kwesie, the Communications Director for the Samia Campaign Team, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the visit was part of her ongoing efforts to connect with the people and understand their needs and concerns, and devise strategies to tackle them.

According to the statement, one of the PC’s agenda was to partner with investors to set up a chocolate factory to add value to the abundant cocoa in the area while creating employment opportunities for the teeming youth in the area.

The statement said: “During her visit, one of the main issues that came up was the lack of access to clean water and sanitation facilities. Many residents rely on contaminated water sources, leading to health problems and diseases.

“Samia Yaba Nkrumah promised to work with local authorities to address this issue and improve access to clean water for the people of Elubo.”

She also pledged to support local entrepreneurs and small businesses, promote the economic potential of the area and attract investment for more job opportunities for the people.

She asked the people to have confidence in her and vote for her to become the Member of Parliament for Jomoro for growth and development, the statement indicated.

GNA

