Residents of Live commend Akatsi ECG for community education initiative

By Agbaxode Emmanuel

Live (V/R), June 4, GNA – Some residents within Live and its surrounding communities in the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta Region have commended the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) Limited for its community education initiative.

It aims to interact with customers and educate them on issues relating to the activities of ECG and what is expected of them.

Togbe Ahiamadorwu Godome lll, the Dufia (Chief) of Live, who chaired an engagement session between ECG and residents of the area on Monday, expressed his satisfaction with the exercise.

He said most customers were not enlightened on how to go about their billing issues and other challenges with the nation’s power distributor.

“This community engagement exercise has brought some form of relief and satisfaction about our challenges,” Togbe Ahiamadorwu said.

He commended the ECG officials for educating his subjects on how to report their issues, prompt payment of bills, and protect ECG properties among others.

Mr Moses Gadri, the Assembly Member for the area, thanked the community members and the ECG for the peaceful atmosphere experienced during the exercise.

He said the exercise ought to be extended to all communities in the municipality.

Mr Samuel Diasempah, the Akatsi District Manager of ECG, took participants through the company’s modus operandi and other ongoing operations and charged the residents to report issues of illegal connection, self-reconnection, and burning of poles among others to the ECG for action.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

